In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZS-FI V3 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS-FI V3 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, FZS-FI V3 engine makes power & torque 12.4 PS PS & 13.3 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS-FI V3 in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The FZS-FI V3 mileage is around 49.31 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs FZS-FI V3 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Fzs-fi v3
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|49.31 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|12.4 PS PS