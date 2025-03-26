In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZS 25 Price starts at Rs. 1.39 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, FZS 25 engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZS 25 in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The FZS 25 mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs FZS 25 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Fzs 25
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.39 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS