In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha FZ 25 [2020-2023] Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, FZ 25 [2020-2023] engine makes power & torque 20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS & 20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm respectively. Yamaha offers the FZ 25 [2020-2023] in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The FZ 25 [2020-2023] mileage is around 40 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs FZ 25 [2020-2023] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Fz 25 [2020-2023]
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|40 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|249 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS