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Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Aerox 155 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Aerox 155
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.4 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl48.62 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc155 cc
Power15 PS PS15 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.40 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.5 L
Length
2029 mm1980 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm145 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1350 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg126 kg
Height
1052 mm1150 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
793 mm700 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-355.6 mm,Rear :-355.6 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :- 110/80-14, Rear :- 140/70-14
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph111 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm15 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm58.7 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
163.2 cc155 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Clutch
Wet MultiplateDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Bore
57.3 mm58.0 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeUnderbone
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockUnit swing
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic fork 26 mm
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyPosition light, V-belt replacement tripmeter, Automatic Stop & Start System, Smart Motor Generator System, VVA, Side stand engine cut-off switch, Multi-Function meter unit - Fully digital anti-glare multifunction negative LCD, Fuel consumption indicator, Oil change tripmete, Smart Motor Generator(SMG) System, Multi-Function Key Switch
USB Charging Port
YesOptional
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,62,595
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,40,320
RTO
8,68011,225
Insurance
11,41511,050
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6833,494
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Powerful engineDecent fuel efficiencyExcellent handling

Cons

No floorboard storageThrashy front suspension

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

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