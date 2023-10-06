In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs 1.47 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm & 13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 40 kmpl. ...Read More Read Less