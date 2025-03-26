In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha Aerox 155 Price starts at Rs. 1.4 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Aerox 155 engine makes power & torque 15 PS PS & 13.9 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the Aerox 155 in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Aerox 155 mileage is around 48.62 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Aerox 155 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Aerox 155
|Brand
|Hero
|Yamaha
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.4 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|48.62 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|15 PS PS