Hero Xtreme 160R vs Yamaha Aerox 155

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or Yamaha Aerox 155 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, ...Read More

Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155
STD
₹1.47 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm14.79 bhp @ 8,000 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
163 cc155 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchDry, Centrifugal Automatic
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCLiquid cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 4-valve
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 SpeedV-Belt Automatic
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6BS6 Phase 2
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,9351,68,424
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,4901,42,800
RTO
8,59911,794
Insurance
8,84613,053
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6853,603

