In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Vida V1 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vida V1 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.03 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. V1 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs V1 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|V1 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Vida
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.03 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3.44 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|, Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours 55 Minutes