In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa SXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.49 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, SXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS PS & 11.26 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The SXL 150 mileage is around 45 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs SXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Sxl 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.49 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|149.5 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|10.79 PS PS