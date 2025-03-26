In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Ronin Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Ronin
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.26 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|42.95 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|225.9 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|20.4 PS PS