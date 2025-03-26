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Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS Ronin

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Ronin choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Ronin Price starts at Rs. 1.26 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Ronin engine makes power & torque 20.4 PS PS & 19.93 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Ronin mileage is around 42.95 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Ronin Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Ronin
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.26 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl42.95 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc225.9 cc
Power15 PS PS20.4 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Ronin
TVS Ronin
Base-Lightning Black
₹1.26 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Front Suspension View
Front Tyre View
Rear View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2029 mm2040 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm181 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1357 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg159 kg
Height
1052 mm1170 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm795 mm
Width
793 mm805 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABSSingle Channel
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-110/70-17, Rear :-130/70-17
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke Alloy Wheels
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm20.4 PS @ 7750 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm66 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm19.93 Nm @ 3750 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc225.9 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, 4 Valve, SOHC
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAssist & Slipper Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledOil Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Bore
57.3 mm66 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMono Shock with 7 Step Adjustable Preload
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush41 mm USD
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyABS Modes - Rain & Urban Mode, Upside-Down Front Fork, Gear Shift Assist, Lever Type - Normal Levers, Integrated Starter Generator, Distance To Empty, Side-Stand Engine Inhibitor, Hazard Lamp, Two Trip Meter, Glide Through Technology, Chain Cover, Position Lamp, Side-Stand Indication
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,46,549
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,25,690
RTO
8,68010,055
Insurance
11,41510,804
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6833,149

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Ronin Comparison with other bikes

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Latest Car & Bike News

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