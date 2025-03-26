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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs NTORQ 125

Hero Xtreme 160R vs TVS NTORQ 125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Ntorq 125
BrandHeroTVS
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 82,500
Mileage46 kmpl47 to 50 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc124.8 cc
Power15 PS PS9.5-10.2 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
NTORQ 125
TVS NTORQ 125
Disc
₹82,500*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.8 L
Length
2029 mm1861 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm155 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg111 kg
Height
1052 mm1164 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm770 mm
Width
793 mm710 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-304.8 mm, Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-100/80-12,Rear :- 110/80-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph-
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm9.5 PS @ 7000 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm55.5 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.6 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
163.2 cc124.8 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 - Stroke, SI, Air Cooled, Fuel Injected
Clutch
Wet MultiplateAutomatic Centrifugal Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
23
Bore
57.3 mm53.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockCoil spring with Hydraulic Dampers
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic Suspension with Hydraulic Dampers
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84497,834
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74982,500
RTO
8,6809,153
Insurance
11,4156,181
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,102

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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NTORQ 125 Comparison with other bikes

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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Jupiter 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹78,100 - 88,060**Ex-showroom price
NTORQ 125 vs Jupiter 125
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TVS NTORQ 125undefined | Petrol | Automatic₹82.5 - 1.01 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Honda Dioundefined | Petrol | Automatic₹68,846 - 79,973**Ex-showroom price
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