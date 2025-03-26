In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS NTORQ 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS NTORQ 125 Price starts at Rs. 82,500 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, NTORQ 125 engine makes power & torque 9.5-10.2 PS PS & 10.6-10.9 Nm respectively. TVS offers the NTORQ 125 in 12 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The NTORQ 125 mileage is around 47 to 50 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs NTORQ 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Ntorq 125
|Brand
|Hero
|TVS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 82,500
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|47 to 50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124.8 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|9.5-10.2 PS PS