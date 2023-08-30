In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features,
In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or TVS Jupiter choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS Jupiter Price starts at Rs 73,340 (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, Jupiter engine makes power & torque 7.47 PS & 8.4 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours.
TVS offers the Jupiter in 17 colours.
The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
The Jupiter mileage is around 50 kmpl.
