In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Tunwal Roma S choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal Roma S Price starts at Rs. 95,000 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Roma S has a range of up to 60-70 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Roma S Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Roma s
|Brand
|Hero
|Tunwal
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 95,000
|Range
|-
|60-70 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|1.56 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-7 Hours