In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Trinity Motors Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 84,855 (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] has a range of up to 75 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Rafiki ZL3 [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Rafiki zl3 [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Trinity Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 84,855
|Range
|-
|75 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|48 V
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-5 Hrs.