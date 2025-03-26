In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tork Motors Kratos [2022-2024] Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Kratos [2022-2024] engine makes power & torque 7500 w & 38 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Kratos [2022-2024] has a range of up to 180 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Kratos [2022-2024] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Kratos [2022-2024]
|Brand
|Hero
|Tork Motors
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|180 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|-