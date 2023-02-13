Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.
|Max Power
|15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
|13.6 PS @ 8000 rpm
|Max Torque
|14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|13.8 Nm @ 6000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Manual
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Chain Drive
|Displacement
|163 cc
|155 cc
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|4-Stroke, 1-cylinder, Air cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Self Start Only
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|5 Speed
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|1
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,935
|₹1,51,990
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,490
|₹1,29,300
|RTO
|₹8,599
|₹13,786
|Insurance
|₹8,846
|₹8,704
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹200
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,685
|₹3,266