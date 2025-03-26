In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Suzuki Gixxer SF choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer SF Price starts at Rs. 1.35 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer SF engine makes power & torque 13.6 PS PS & 13.8 Nm respectively. Suzuki offers the Gixxer SF in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Gixxer SF mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Gixxer SF Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Gixxer sf
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.35 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|155 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|13.6 PS PS