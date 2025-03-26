In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Suzuki Gixxer 250 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Gixxer 250 Price starts at Rs. 1.82 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Gixxer 250 engine makes power & torque 27.9 PS PS & 22.5 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Gixxer 250 mileage is around 38 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Gixxer 250 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Gixxer 250
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.82 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|38 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|250 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|27.9 PS PS