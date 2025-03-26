In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Burgman Street [2028-2026] Price starts at Rs. 88,376 (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Burgman Street [2028-2026] engine makes power & torque 8.6 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Burgman Street [2028-2026] mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Burgman Street [2028-2026] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Burgman street [2028-2026]
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 88,376
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.6 PS PS