In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Avenis Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Avenis
|Brand
|Hero
|Suzuki
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 83,793
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|55 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.7 PS PS