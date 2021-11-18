|Max Power
|15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
|Max Torque
|14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|-
|Displacement
|163 cc
|124.3 cc
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|-
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|4- Stroke, 1-Cylinder, Air Cooled
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|-
|Charging at Home
|No
|-
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,935
|₹1,02,325
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,490
|₹86,700
|RTO
|₹8,599
|₹8,966
|Insurance
|₹8,846
|₹6,659
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,685
|₹2,199