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Hero Xtreme 160R vs Suzuki Avenis

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Suzuki Avenis choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Suzuki Avenis Price starts at Rs. 83,793 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Avenis engine makes power & torque 8.7 PS PS & 10 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Avenis mileage is around 55 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Avenis Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Avenis
BrandHeroSuzuki
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 83,793
Mileage46 kmpl55 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc124 cc
Power15 PS PS8.7 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Avenis
Suzuki Avenis
Standard Edition
₹83,793*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Rear View
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Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L5.2 L
Length
2029 mm1895 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1265 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg106 kg
Height
1052 mm1175 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm780 mm
Width
793 mm710 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-304.8 mm Rear :-254 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-90/90-12 Rear :-90/100-10
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm8.7 PS @ 6750 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm57.4 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm10 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
163.2 cc124.3 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve4 - Stroke, 1 - Cylinder, Air Cooled
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Bore
57.3 mm52.5 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockSwing Arm
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
YesYes
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,00,146
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74983,793
RTO
8,6809,503
Insurance
11,4156,850
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,152

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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