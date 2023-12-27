In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price,
In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or Simple Energy One choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Simple Energy One Price starts at 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm.
On the other hand, One engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 72 Nm respectively.
Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours.
The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 47.38 kmpl.
One has a range of up to 212 kms.
