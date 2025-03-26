In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Royal Enfield Hunter 350 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 Price starts at Rs. 1.38 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Hunter 350 engine makes power & torque 20.21 PS & 27 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Hunter 350 mileage is around 36.2 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Hunter 350 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Hunter 350
|Brand
|Hero
|Royal Enfield
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.38 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|36.2 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|349 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|20.21 PS