Hero Xtreme 160R vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]

Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
Royal Enfield Bullet 350 [2019-2023]
X Kick Start
X Kick Start
₹1.25 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm19.36 PS @ 5250 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm28 Nm @ 4000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
163 cc346 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet ClutchWet multiplate (6 plates)
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHCSingle cylinder 4 stroke, air cooled fuel injection
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Gear Box
5 Speed5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6bs6
No of Cylinders
11
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,9351,58,814
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,4901,38,726
RTO
8,59911,728
Insurance
8,8468,360
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6853,413

