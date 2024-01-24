In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or River Indie choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the River Indie Price starts at Rs. 1.25 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.2 PS @ 8500 rpm PS & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 55.47 kmpl. Indie has a range of up to 120 km/charge. Xtreme 160R vs Indie Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Indie Brand Hero River Price ₹ 1 Lakhs ₹ 1.25 Lakhs Range - 120 km/charge Mileage 55.47 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 163 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours