Xtreme 160R vs Indie Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Indie
|Brand
|Hero
|River
|Price
|₹ 1 Lakhs
|₹ 1.25 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|55.47 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|163 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|5 Hours