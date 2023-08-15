Saved Articles

Hero Xtreme 160R vs PURE EV Epluto 7G Max

In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of ...Read More

Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Epluto 7G Max
PURE EV Epluto 7G Max
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
Manual-
Drive Type
Chain DriveHub Motor
Displacement
163 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 Speed-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
No-
Charging at Home
No-
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,9351,19,517
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,4901,14,999
RTO
8,5990
Insurance
8,8464,518
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6852,568

