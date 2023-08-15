In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of In 2023 Hero Xtreme 160R or PURE EV Epluto 7G Max choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at 1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the PURE EV Epluto 7G Max Price starts at 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm & 14 Nm @ 6500 rpm. Hero offers the Xtreme 160R in 4 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 47.38 kmpl. Epluto 7G Max has a range of up to 150-201 km/charge. ...Read More Read Less