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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs Wolfury [2021-2024]

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024] Price starts at Rs. 89,999 (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Wolfury [2021-2024] has a range of up to 110 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Wolfury [2021-2024] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Wolfury [2021-2024]
BrandHeroPrevail Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 89,999
Range-110 km/charge
Mileage46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity163.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Wolfury [2021-2024]
Prevail Electric Wolfury [2021-2024]
STD
₹89,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2029 mm-
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Wheelbase
1327 mm-
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg-
Height
1052 mm-
Saddle Height
790 mm-
Width
793 mm-
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inch-
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17-
Front Brake
Disc-
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
Drum-
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Displacement
163.2 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve
Clutch
Wet Multiplate
Cooling System
Air Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1
Starting
Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Bore
57.3 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable Monoshock-
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bush-
Features
Speedometer
Digital-
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84489,999
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74989,999
RTO
8,6800
Insurance
11,4150
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6831,934

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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