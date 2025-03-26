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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs S1 X [2023-2025]

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 94,999 (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, S1 X [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 6 kW W & 155 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. S1 X [2023-2025] has a range of up to 95-193 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs S1 X [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r S1 x [2023-2025]
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 94,999
Range-95-193 km/charge
Mileage46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-2 kWh
Engine Capacity163.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-3 Hours 30 Minutes

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 X [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 X [2023-2025]
2kWh
₹94,999*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2029 mm1860 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg101 kg
Height
1052 mm1298 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
793 mm850 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inch12 inch
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front: 90/90- R12, Rear: 90/90- R12
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph90 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm5.8 kW
Stroke
63.3 mm-
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm155 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
163.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeTubular & Sheet metal
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockDual shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTwin telescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesDigital
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology-
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.3 inch Segmented LCD
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,84498,714
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74994,999
RTO
8,6800
Insurance
11,4153,715
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,121

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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