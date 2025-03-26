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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs S1 Pro [2023-2025]

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.6 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, S1 Pro [2023-2025] engine makes power & torque 10.8 kW & 58 Nm respectively. Ola Electric offers the S1 Pro [2023-2025] in 5 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. S1 Pro [2023-2025] has a range of up to 195 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs S1 Pro [2023-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r S1 pro [2023-2025]
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.6 Lakhs
Range-195 km/charge
Mileage46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-4 kWh
Engine Capacity163.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-5 Hours 18 Minutes

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Ola Electric S1 Pro [2023-2025]
Gen 2
₹1.60 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Rear View
Front Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L-
Length
2029 mm1859 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1359 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg125 kg
Height
1052 mm1160 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm805 mm
Width
793 mm712 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inch12 inch
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :- 110/70-12, Rear :- 110/70-12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy Wheel
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm10.8 kW
Stroke
63.3 mm-
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
163.2 cc-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeTubular & Sheet metal
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMono shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTwin telescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyParty Mode, Drive Modes - Normal | Sports | Hyper | Eco, Seat Length - 738 mm, Remote Boot Lock, Predictive Maintenance, Key Sharing, 3 GB RAM, LTE Connectivity
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes7 inch Touch Screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,65,681
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,59,999
RTO
8,6800
Insurance
11,4155,682
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6833,561

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

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