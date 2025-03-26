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Hero Xtreme 160R vs Ola Electric S1

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Ola Electric S1 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Ola Electric S1 Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, S1 engine makes power & torque 8500 w & 58 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. S1 has a range of up to 128-181 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs S1 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r S1
BrandHeroOla Electric
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.24 Lakhs
Range-128-181 km/charge
Mileage46 kmpl-
Battery Capacity-3.97 kWh
Engine Capacity163.2 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time--

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
S1
Ola Electric S1
Pro
₹1.24 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
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Headlight View
Front Left View
Front Tyre View
Mirror View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L
Length
2029 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg
Height
1052 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm
Width
793 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-304.8 mm,Rear :-304.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front:-110 / 70 - 12
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAluminium Alloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
63.3 mm-
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm58 Nm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Displacement
163.2 cc-
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve-
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartRemote Start,Push Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Bore
57.3 mm-
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeTubular
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockMono Shock
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushSingle Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage Technology-
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes7 Inch touch screen
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,22,099
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,10,149
RTO
8,6808,811
Insurance
11,4153,139
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,624

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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