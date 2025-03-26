In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Okinawa iPraise+ choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Okinawa iPraise+ Price starts at Rs. 1.23 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. Okinawa offers the iPraise+ in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. iPraise+ has a range of up to 139 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs iPraise+ Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Ipraise+
|Brand
|Hero
|Okinawa
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.23 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|139 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|4-5 Hours