In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Oben Rorr choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Oben Rorr Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Rorr engine makes power & torque 1000 W & 330 Nm respectively. Oben offers the Rorr in 2 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Rorr has a range of up to 187 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Rorr Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Rorr
|Brand
|Hero
|Oben
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|187 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|4.4 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|6 Hours