In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the NDS ECO MOTORS NDS ECO Lio Plus Price starts at Rs. 1.24 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, NDS ECO Lio Plus engine makes power & torque 1600 W & 152.78 Nm @ 100 rpm respectively. NDS ECO MOTORS offers the NDS ECO Lio Plus in 7 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. NDS ECO Lio Plus has a range of up to 165 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs NDS ECO Lio Plus Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Nds eco lio plus
|Brand
|Hero
|NDS ECO MOTORS
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.24 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|165 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|72 V
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
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