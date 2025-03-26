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Hero Xtreme 160R vs KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Rc 125 [2021-2025]
BrandHeroKTM
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.92 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl41 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc124 cc
Power15 PS PS14.5 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
RC 125 [2021-2025]
KTM RC 125 [2021-2025]
STD
₹1.92 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

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Disc View
Engine View
Headlight View
Front Tyre View
Front Right View
Left View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L13.7 L
Length
2029 mm1977 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm158 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm-
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg160 kg
Height
1052 mm-
Saddle Height
790 mm835 mm
Width
793 mm-
ABS
Single Channel ABSDual Channel
Wheel Size
17 inch17 inch
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front: 110/70 - R17, Rear: 150/60 - R17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
TubelessTubeless
Rear Brake
DrumDisc
Max Speed
115 kmph120 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm14.5 PS @ 9250 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm47.2 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm12 Nm @ 8000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc124.7 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, Liquid Cooled, DOHC, FI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateWet multi-disc clutch, mechanically actuated
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Bore
57.3 mm58 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeSteel trellis frame, powder coated
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockWP APEX Monoshock, 10 step adjustable
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushWP APEX USD forks, 43 mm diameter
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesYes
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
DigitalDigital
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologySupermoto ABS, Lubrication - Forced, Wet sump, Sub Frame - Newly engineered bolt-on subframe, View Gear Position in Display, Set Your Shift & Rpm, View DTE, Averegr Speed, Fuel Consumption
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
YesNew LCD Dash Display
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDLED
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8442,14,075
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,91,795
RTO
8,68015,880
Insurance
11,4156,400
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6834,601

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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