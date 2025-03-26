In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the KTM RC 125 [2021-2025] Price starts at Rs. 1.92 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, RC 125 [2021-2025] engine makes power & torque 14.5 PS PS & 12 Nm respectively. KTM offers the RC 125 [2021-2025] in 1 colour. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The RC 125 [2021-2025] mileage is around 41 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs RC 125 [2021-2025] Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Rc 125 [2021-2025]
|Brand
|Hero
|KTM
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.92 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|41 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|14.5 PS PS