In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Kinetic Green Flex choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kinetic Green Flex Price starts at Rs. 1.1 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Flex engine makes power & torque 3000 W W & 160 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. Flex has a range of up to 120 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs Flex Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Flex
|Brand
|Hero
|Kinetic Green
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.1 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|120 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|3 kWh
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3-4 Hrs.