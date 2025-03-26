In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Kabira Mobility KM 3000 Mark 2 Price starts at Rs. 1.5 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, KM 3000 Mark 2 engine makes power & torque 12 kW W & 192 Nm respectively. Kabira Mobility offers the KM 3000 Mark 2 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. KM 3000 Mark 2 has a range of up to 178-201 km/charge.
Xtreme 160R vs KM 3000 Mark 2 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Km 3000 mark 2
|Brand
|Hero
|Kabira Mobility
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.5 Lakhs
|Range
|-
|178-201 km/charge
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|-
|Battery Capacity
|-
|-
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|-
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Charging Time
|-
|3 Hours (100%)