In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Jawa Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Jawa
|Brand
|Hero
|Jawa
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.76 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|30.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|293 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|27.33 PS PS