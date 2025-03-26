hamburger icon
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs Jawa

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Jawa Jawa

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Jawa Jawa choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Jawa Jawa Price starts at Rs. 1.76 Lakhs (last recorded price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Jawa engine makes power & torque 27.33 PS PS & 27.02 Nm respectively. Jawa offers the Jawa in 3 colours. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Jawa mileage is around 30.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Jawa Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Jawa
BrandHeroJawa
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 1.76 Lakhs
Mileage46 kmpl30.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc293 cc
Power15 PS PS27.33 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Jawa
Jawa Jawa
Single Disc BS6
₹1.76 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike

Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Left View
Front Tyre View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Front Right View
Right View
plus iconView more
Swipe Left
Drag the handle left & right to view full image
Swipe Right
Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L14 L
Length
2029 mm-
Ground Clearance
167 mm-
Wheelbase
1327 mm1369 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg172 kg
Height
1052 mm-
Saddle Height
790 mm765 mm
Width
793 mm-
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-431.8 mm
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-90/90-18,Rear :-120/80-17
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloySpoke
Tyre Type
TubelessTube
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm27.33 PS
Stroke
63.3 mm65 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm27.02 Nm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc293 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 ValveSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Liquid Cooled, DOHC
Clutch
Wet Multiplate-
Cooling System
Air CooledLiquid Cooled
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
24
Bore
57.3 mm76 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond TypeDouble Cradle
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockGas Canister - Twin shock hydraulic
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic Hydraulic Fork
Features
Speedometer
DigitalAnalogue
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesAnalog
Clock
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Yes-
Mobile Application
Yes-
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
Digital-
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyTwin Exhaust
USB Charging Port
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDBulb
Turn Signal Lamp
LEDBulb
Low Fuel Indicator
YesYes
Headlight
LEDHalogen
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8442,01,410
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,7491,77,215
RTO
8,68014,177
Insurance
11,41510,018
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6834,329

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
TVS Apache RTR 160 4Vundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.19 - 1.37 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

Trending bikes

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

₹77,557 - 80,331
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

₹1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

₹89,748 - 97,335
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

₹1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
View allPopular Bikes

Latest Car & Bike News

Bajaj Platina 110 ABS is the most affordable bike in India with ABS.
Bajaj Platina 110 ABS to Hero Xtreme 160R 2V: Top 5 most affordable bikes with ABS in India priced under 1.20 lakh
26 Mar 2025
The Ivory colour gets retro-themed ‘42’ decals and chequered-flag motif
Jawa 42 gets new Ivory colour option with retro decals at 1.85 lakh
17 Feb 2026
The Jawa 1000 Sport concept showcased at Brno combines cruiser-inspired styling with a reported 113 bhp parallel-twin engine.
Jawa 1000 Sport Concept breaks cover; makes 113 bhp, limited to 115 units
11 Jun 2026
The Hero Xtreme 160R 4V gets a new Combat Edition.
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Combat Edition unveiled, gets segment-first cruise control…
17 Nov 2025
The Yezdi Adventure and Scrambler are listed on Amazon and Flipkart, while the new Roadster is yet to be listed
Jawa Yezdi Motorcycles are now available on Amazon
7 Oct 2025
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Cruise Control launched at 1.34 lakh with ride-by-wire and new tech
26 Nov 2025
View all
  News

Latest Videos

Hero MotoCorp launched the Mavrick 440 motorcycle in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>1.99 lakh. The price of the top variant goes up to <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.24 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).
Hero Mavrick 440 review: Hero’s own Top Gun?
20 Feb 2024
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
22 May 2023
Bookings for the Hero Mavrick 440 roadster will start from next month. It will take on Royal Enfield's Classic 350 as one of its rivals.
Hero Mavrick 440 roadster: First look
23 Jan 2024
The 2024 Jawa 42 FJ 350 gets the new 334 cc Alpha 2 engine with 28.7 bhp and 29.6 Nm, paired with a 6-speed gearbox with an assist & slipper clutch
New Jawa 42 FJ 350 first look: Based on Jawa 42, gets bigger and bolder
5 Sept 2024
The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
29 Jul 2020
Priced from <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>86,900 (ex-showroom) and armed with updated features along with a larger and heavier body, the Hero Xoom 125 promises to step up the rivalry among 125cc scooters in India.
Hero Xoom 125 review: TVS NTorq 125 rival gets sportier
12 Mar 2025
View all
 

Latest Bikes in India 2026

Ducati Monster

Ducati Monster

13.99 - 14.45 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
E3 Trion

E3 Trion

99,999 - 1.2 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX1

Avore EX1

1.25 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Avore EX2

Avore EX2

1.46 - 1.7 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

Yamaha FZ Blue Flex

1.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Popular Bikes in India 2026

Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Hero Splendor Plus

Hero Splendor Plus

77,557 - 80,331
Check EMI Offers
Matter Aera

Matter Aera

1.83 - 1.94 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers
Honda SP 125

Honda SP 125

89,748 - 97,335
Check EMI Offers
Royal Enfield Classic 350

Royal Enfield Classic 350

1.87 - 2.24 Lakhs
Check EMI Offers

Upcoming Bikes in India 2026

Ola Electric Cruiser

Ola Electric Cruiser

2.7 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Suzuki GSX-8T

Suzuki GSX-8T

10.5 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Hero Karizma XMR 250

Hero Karizma XMR 250

2 - 2.2 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Yamaha RX 100

Yamaha RX 100

1 Lakhs Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers
Honda Activa 7G

Honda Activa 7G

79,000 Exp. Price
Check EMI Offers