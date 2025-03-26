In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Honda SP160 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP160 Price starts at Rs. 1.13 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, SP160 engine makes power & torque 13.1 PS PS & 14.8 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The SP160 mileage is around 50 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs SP160 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Sp160
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.13 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|50 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|162.71 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|13.1 PS PS