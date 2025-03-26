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HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs SP 125

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Honda SP 125

In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Honda SP 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda SP 125 Price starts at Rs. 89,748 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, SP 125 engine makes power & torque 10.87 PS PS & 10.9 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The SP 125 mileage is around 63 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs SP 125 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 160r Sp 125
BrandHeroHonda
Price₹ 1.05 Lakhs₹ 89,748
Mileage46 kmpl63 kmpl
Engine Capacity163.2 cc123.94 cc
Power15 PS PS10.87 PS PS

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc 2024
₹1.05 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
SP 125
Honda SP 125
STD
₹89,748*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
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Hero Xtreme 160R Visual Comparison

Compare various features graphically to make better purchase decision
Select a feature you want to compare:
Disc View
Engine View
Headlight View
Taillight View
Front Left View
Rear Right View
Rear View
Number Plate View
Front Right View
Left View
Right View
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Specification
Fuel Capacity
12 L11 L
Length
2029 mm2027 mm
Ground Clearance
167 mm160 mm
Wheelbase
1327 mm1285 mm
Kerb Weight
139.5 kg116 kg
Height
1052 mm1091 mm
Saddle Height
790 mm790 mm
Width
793 mm785 mm
ABS
Single Channel ABS-
Wheel Size
17 inchFront :-457.2 mm Rear :-457.2 mm inch
Tyre Size
Front:100/80 - 17, Rear: 130/70 - R17Front :-80/100-18 Rear :-100/80-18
Front Brake
DiscDrum
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Tyre Type
Tubeless-
Rear Brake
DrumDrum
Max Speed
115 kmph100 kmph
Max Power
15 PS @ 8500 rpm10.87 PS @ 7500 rpm
Stroke
63.3 mm63.1 mm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm10.9 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Displacement
163.2 cc123.94 cc
Fuel Type
PetrolPetrol
Engine Type
4 stroke, Air Cooled, 2 Valve4 Stroke, SI Engine
Clutch
Wet MultiplateMultiplate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air CooledAir Cooled
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
22
Bore
57.3 mm50.0 mm
Chassis
Tubular Underbone Diamond Type-
Rear Suspension
7 step Rider-adjustable MonoshockHydraulic Type
Front Suspension
Telescopic (37 mm Dia) with anti friction bushTelescopic
Features
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
YesYes
Odometer
DigitalDigital
Fuel Gauge
YesDigital
Clock
YesYes
Instrument Console
DigitalDigital
Bluetooth Connectivity
YesYes
Mobile Application
YesYes
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Additional Features
XSENS Advantage TechnologyVoice Assist, Honda RoadSync, Silent Start with ACG, Eco Indicator
USB Charging Port
YesYes
Display
Yes4.2 Inch, TFT Display
Tail Light
LED-
Turn Signal Lamp
LED-
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LED-
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,8441,03,382
Ex-Showroom Price
1,04,74989,748
RTO
8,6807,179
Insurance
11,4156,455
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6832,222
Expert Rating
-
Pros and Cons

Pros

Good fuel economyRefined engineLightweight

Cons

Conservative looksMore expensive than some rivals

Xtreme 160R Comparison with other bikes

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Hero Xtreme 160Rundefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
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Xtreme 160R vs Apache RTR 160 4V

SP 125 Comparison with other bikes

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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 150undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.05 - 1.12 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 150
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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TVS Raiderundefined | Petrol | Manual₹82,860 - 98,550**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Bajaj Pulsar 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹85,677 - 91,610**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs Pulsar 125
Hindustan Times
Honda SP 125undefined | Petrol | Manual₹88,528 - 96,116**Ex-showroom price
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Honda SP160undefined | Petrol | Manual₹1.13 - 1.19 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
SP 125 vs SP160

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