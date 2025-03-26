In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Honda Hornet 2.0 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Hornet 2.0 Price starts at Rs. 1.45 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Hornet 2.0 engine makes power & torque 16.99 PS PS & 15.7 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Hornet 2.0 mileage is around 57.35 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Hornet 2.0 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Hornet 2.0
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 1.45 Lakhs
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|57.35 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|184.4 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|16.99 PS PS