In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Honda Dio 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Honda Dio 125 Price starts at Rs. 86,733 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Dio 125 engine makes power & torque 8.28 PS PS & 10.4 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Dio 125 mileage is around 48 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Dio 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Dio 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Honda
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 86,733
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|48 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|123.92 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|8.28 PS PS