|Max Power
|15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
|8.29 PS @ 6500 rpm
|Max Torque
|14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
|10.3 Nm @ 5000 rpm
|Transmission
|Manual
|Automatic
|Drive Type
|Chain Drive
|Belt Drive
|Displacement
|163 cc
|124 cc
|Clutch
|Multi Plate Wet Clutch
|Automatic
|Cooling System
|Air Cooled
|Air Cooled
|Engine Type
|Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
|Fan Cooled, 4 Stroke, BS-VI Engine
|Starting
|Kick and Self Start
|Kick and Self Start
|Valve Per Cylinder
|2
|2
|Gear Box
|5 Speed
|CVT
|Fuel Supply
|Fuel Injection
|Fuel Injection
|Emission Type
|bs6
|bs6
|No of Cylinders
|1
|-
|Charging at Charging Station
|No
|No
|Charging at Home
|No
|No
|On-Road Price
|₹1,24,935
|₹91,752
|Ex-Showroom Price
|₹1,07,490
|₹78,920
|RTO
|₹8,599
|₹6,814
|Insurance
|₹8,846
|₹6,018
|Accessories Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|FastTag Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|Other Charges
|₹0
|₹0
|₹2,685
|₹1,972