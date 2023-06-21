Saved Articles

Copyright © HT Media Limited All rights reserved.

HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 160R vs EHX20

Hero Xtreme 160R vs Hero Lectro EHX20

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 160R or Hero Lectro EHX20 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, ...Read More

Filters
Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
EHX20
Hero Lectro EHX20
STD
₹1.35 Lakhs*
*Last Recorded Price
Check Details
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm
Transmission
Manual
Drive Type
Chain Drive
Displacement
163 cc
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch
Cooling System
Air Cooled
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC
Starting
Kick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
2
Gear Box
5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6
No of Cylinders
1
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,9352,70,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,4901,35,000
RTO
8,5991,35,000
Insurance
8,8460
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6855,803

Trending bikes

  • Hero Splendor Plus

    • Hero Splendor Plus

    ₹75,141 - 76,486
  • Yamaha MT-15

    • Yamaha MT-15

    ₹1.67 - 1.73 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Honda Activa 6G

    • Honda Activa 6G

    ₹76,234 - 82,734
  • Yamaha R15 V4

    • Yamaha R15 V4

    ₹1.82 - 1.97 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Both motorcycles have an aggressive naked streetfighter design.
    Hero Xtreme 160R 4V vs Honda Hornet 2.0: Which motorcycle should you buy?
    21 Jun 2023
    After conquering the Indian commuter motorcycle segment with the Spendor and Passion series, Hero MotoCorp is aiming to grab a sizeable chunk of the rapidly bulging premium segment with an influx of new products.
    From Harley-Davidson X440 to Karizma XMR 210, Hero MotoCorp is riding the premium wave
    30 Aug 2023
    Hero Xtreme 200S 4V finished in Panther Black Metallic colour scheme.
    Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched: 5 things to know
    19 Jul 2023
    The 2023 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V packs more power, new colours and more features along with a small price hike
    Hero Xtreme 200S 4V launched in India with more power, priced at 1.41 lakh
    18 Jul 2023
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    Here’s How You Can Check for Pending Challans | All Things Auto
    22 May 2023
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    Hero MotoCorp donates 60 first-responder mobile ambulances to fight coronavirus
    14 Apr 2020
    The new Harley-Davidson X440 is the brand’s most affordable offering yet. The X440 has been specifically designed for the Indian market in collaboration with domestic two-wheeler giant Hero MotoCorp.
    Harley-Davidson X440 Review: Can it pose royal challenge to Enfield?
    8 Jul 2023
    Hero MotoCorp has launched the Xoom 110cc scooter at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>68,599 (ex-showroom). It rivals the likes of Honda Activa and Dio scooters.
    Can Hero Xoom help in resurgence of the 110cc segment?
    8 Feb 2023
    The company is betting big on the new 160R since it's a completely new bike.
    Hero Xtreme 160R BS 6: First Ride Review
    29 Jul 2020
    Co-developed with Hero MotoCorp, Harley-Davidson X440 will take on rivals like Royal Enfield Classic 350 and Meteor 350, Honda H’ness CB350 and even the Bajaj Triumph 400 twins.
    Harley-Davidson X440 launched in India: First Look
    4 Jul 2023
    View all
     