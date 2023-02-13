HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 160R vs Hero Electric Photon

Xtreme 160R
Hero Xtreme 160R
Single Disc
₹1.00 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Photon
Hero Electric Photon
LP
₹72,990*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
15.22 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Max Torque
14 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
163 cc-
Clutch
Multi Plate Wet Clutch-
Cooling System
Air Cooled-
Engine Type
Air cooled, 4 Stroke 2 Valve Single cylinder OHC-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
2-
Gear Box
5 SpeedCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-
No of Cylinders
1-
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Charging at Charging Station
NoNo
Charging at Home
NoNo
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,24,93590,258
Ex-Showroom Price
1,07,49086,391
RTO
8,5990
Insurance
8,8463,867
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
2,6851,939
