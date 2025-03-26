In 2026 Hero Xtreme 160R or Hero Super Splendor XTEC choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 160R Price starts at Rs. 1.05 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Hero Super Splendor XTEC Price starts at Rs. 84,448 (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 160R engine makes power and torque 15 PS PS & 14 Nm. On the other hand, Super Splendor XTEC engine makes power & torque 10.84 PS PS & 10.6 Nm respectively. The Xtreme 160R mileage is around 46 kmpl. The Super Splendor XTEC mileage is around 69 kmpl.
Xtreme 160R vs Super Splendor XTEC Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 160r
|Super splendor xtec
|Brand
|Hero
|Hero
|Price
|₹ 1.05 Lakhs
|₹ 84,448
|Mileage
|46 kmpl
|69 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|163.2 cc
|124.7 cc
|Power
|15 PS PS
|10.84 PS PS