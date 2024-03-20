In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yezdi Motorcycles Yezdi Adventure Price starts at Rs. 2.09 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Yezdi Adventure engine makes power & torque 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm & 29.9 Nm @ 6500 rpm respectively. Yezdi Motorcycles offers the Yezdi Adventure in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Yezdi Adventure mileage is around 33.0 kmpl. Xtreme 200S 4V vs Yezdi Adventure Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Yezdi adventure Brand Hero Yezdi Motorcycles Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 2.09 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 33.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 334 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 30.2 PS @ 8000 rpm