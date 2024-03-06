In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Yamaha MT-15 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Yamaha MT-15 Price starts at Rs. 1.67 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, MT-15 engine makes power & torque 18.4 PS PS & 14.1 Nm respectively. Yamaha offers the MT-15 in 7 colours. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The MT-15 mileage is around 56.87 kmpl. Xtreme 200S 4V vs MT-15 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Mt-15 Brand Hero Yamaha Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.67 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 56.87 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 155 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 18.4 PS PS