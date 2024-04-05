HT Auto
Xtreme 200S 4V vs FZ-X Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Fz-x
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.36 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl48.0 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149 cc
Power19.1 PS PS12.4 PS PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm12.4 PS @ 7250 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm57.9 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm13.3 Nm @ 5500 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6149 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet, Multiple-disc
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
42
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm57.3 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,54,541
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,36,200
RTO
11,30010,896
Insurance
11,0657,445
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5163,321

