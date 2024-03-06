HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs Yamaha FZS 25

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Yamaha FZS 25 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Xtreme 200S 4V vs FZS 25 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Fzs 25
BrandHeroYamaha
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.39 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl40 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc249 cc
Power19.1 PS PS20.51 bhp @ 8000 rpm PS

Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25
STD
₹1.39 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm20.8 PS @ 8000 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm58 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm20.1 Nm @ 6000 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6249 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCAir cooled, 4-stroke, SOHC, 2-valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet,multiple disc
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5 Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm74 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,64,981
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,39,300
RTO
11,30011,674
Insurance
11,06510,087
Accessories Charges
03,920
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5163,546

