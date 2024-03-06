In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl. Xtreme 200S 4V vs VXL 150 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Vxl 150 Brand Hero Vespa Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.46 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 45.0 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 149 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS