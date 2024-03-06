In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Vespa VXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Vespa VXL 150 Price starts at Rs. 1.46 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm.
On the other hand, VXL 150 engine makes power & torque 10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS & 11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm respectively.
The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The VXL 150 mileage is around 45.0 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V vs VXL 150 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s 4v
|Vxl 150
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.46 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45.0 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|149 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS