In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Vespa VXL 125 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Xtreme 200S 4V vs VXL 125 Comparison
|KEY HIGHLIGHTS
|Xtreme 200s 4v
|Vxl 125
|Brand
|Hero
|Vespa
|Price
|₹ 1.41 Lakhs
|₹ 1.33 Lakhs
|Mileage
|40 kmpl
|45 kmpl
|Engine Capacity
|199.6 cc
|124 cc
|Power
|19.1 PS PS
|9.78 PS @ 7400 rpm PS