Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs Vespa SXL 150

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Vespa SXL 150 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price,

Xtreme 200S 4V vs SXL 150 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Sxl 150
BrandHeroVespa
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.51 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl45 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc149.5 cc
Power19.1 PS PS10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm PS

Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm10.79 PS @ 7100 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm56.6 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm11.26 Nm @ 5300 rpm
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain DriveBelt Drive
Displacement
199.6149.5 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCSingle cylinder, 4 Stroke,SOHC 3 valve
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeCentrifugal Clutch
No Of Cylinders
11
Starting
Kick and Self StartKick and Self Start
Valve Per Cylinder
43
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant MeshCVT
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6-2.0
Bore
66.5 mm58 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,66,888
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,50,554
RTO
11,30012,044
Insurance
11,0654,290
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5163,587

