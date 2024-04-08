In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or TVS iQube Electric choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the TVS iQube Electric Price starts at Rs. 1.17 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. TVS offers the iQube Electric in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. iQube Electric has a range of up to 100 km/charge. Xtreme 200S 4V vs iQube Electric Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Iqube electric Brand Hero TVS Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 1.17 Lakhs Range - 100 km/charge Mileage 40 kmpl - Battery Capacity - - Engine Capacity 199.6 cc - Transmission Manual Automatic Charging Time - 5 Hours