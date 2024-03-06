HT Auto
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs Tunwal TZ 3.3

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Tunwal TZ 3.3 choose which bike is best for you - compare the two electric bikes & scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Tunwal TZ 3.3 Price starts at Rs. 1.15 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. TZ 3.3 has a range of up to 75-120 km/charge.
Xtreme 200S 4V vs TZ 3.3 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Tz 3.3
BrandHeroTunwal
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 1.15 Lakhs
Range-75-120 km/charge
Mileage40 kmpl-
Battery Capacity--
Engine Capacity199.6 cc-
TransmissionManual Automatic
Charging Time-4-7 Hrs.

Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
TZ 3.3
Tunwal TZ 3.3
STD
₹1.15 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Specification
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm-
Stroke
57.5 mm-
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm-
Transmission
ManualAutomatic
Drive Type
Chain Drive-
Displacement
199.6-
Fuel Type
PetrolElectric
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHC-
Cooling System
Oil Cooled-
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet type-
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartPush Button Start
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh-
Fuel Supply
Fuel Injection-
Emission Type
bs6-2.0-
Bore
66.5 mm-
Wheel Size
Front :-431.8 mm,Rear :-431.8 mmFront :-457.2 mm,Rear :-406.4 mm
ABS
Single Channel-
Front Brake Diameter
276 mm-
Tyre Size
Front :-100/80-17 Rear :-130/70-17Front :-80/100-18, Rear :-120/80-16
Rear Brake Diameter
220 mm-
Front Brake
DiscDisc
Wheels Type
AlloyAlloy
Rear Brake
DiscDisc
Fuel Capacity
12.8 L-
Ground Clearance
165 mm-
Length
2000 mm-
Wheelbase
1344 mm-
Height
1106 mm-
Kerb Weight
155 kg-
Saddle Height
795 mm-
Width
745 mm-
Features
Tachometer
Digital-
Tripmeter
DigitalDigital
Seat Type
SplitSingle
Speedometer
DigitalDigital
Call/SMS Alerts
Yes-
Odometer
Digital-
Fuel Gauge
Yes-
Instrument Console
Digital-
Bluetooth Connectivity
Bluetooth-
Passenger Footrest
Yes-
Display
Yes-
Tail Light
LEDLED
Turn Signal Lamp
BulbLED
Low Fuel Indicator
Yes-
Headlight
LEDLED
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6151,15,000
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2501,15,000
RTO
11,3000
Insurance
11,0650
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5162,471

