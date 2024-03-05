HT Auto
HomeCompare BikesXtreme 200S 4V vs Scram 411

Hero Xtreme 200S 4V vs Royal Enfield Scram 411

In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their

Xtreme 200S 4V vs Scram 411 Comparison
KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Scram 411
BrandHeroRoyal Enfield
Price₹ 1.41 Lakhs₹ 2.03 Lakhs
Mileage40 kmpl38.23 kmpl
Engine Capacity199.6 cc411 cc
Power19.1 PS PS24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm

Filters
Xtreme 200S 4V
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V
STD
₹1.41 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Scram 411
Royal Enfield Scram 411
Graphite Series
₹2.03 Lakhs*
*Ex-showroom price
Check Offers
Add Bike
Specification
Engine & Transmission
Max Power
19.1 PS @ 8500 rpm24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm
Stroke
57.5 mm86 mm
Max Torque
17.35 Nm @ 6500 rpm32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm
Transmission
ManualManual
Drive Type
Chain DriveChain Drive
Displacement
199.6411 cc
Fuel Type
Petrol-
Engine Type
Oil cooled, 4 Stroke 4 - Valve single cylinder OHCSingle Cylinder, 4 Stroke, Air Cooled, SOHC
Cooling System
Oil CooledAir Cooled
Clutch
Multi-plate, wet typeWet Multi Plate
No Of Cylinders
1-
Starting
Kick and Self StartSelf Start Only
Valve Per Cylinder
4-
Gear Box
5 Speed Constant Mesh5-Speed
Fuel Supply
Fuel InjectionFuel Injection
Emission Type
bs6-2.0bs6
Bore
66.5 mm78 mm
Tyres & Brakes
Dimensions & Capacity
Chassis & Suspension
Features
Charging
Features and Safety
Electricals
Price (On-Road BreakUp)
On-Road Price
1,63,6152,37,609
Ex-Showroom Price
1,41,2502,03,085
RTO
11,30016,777
Insurance
11,06517,747
Accessories Charges
00
FastTag Charges
00
Other Charges
00
EMI
3,5165,107

Scram 411 Comparison with other bikes

Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450null | Petrol | Manual2.85 - 2.98 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Himalayan 450
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Hunter 350null | Petrol | Manual1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Hunter 350
Hindustan Times
Royal Enfield Scram 411null | Petrol | Manual2.03 - 2.08 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Hindustan Times
Triumph Scrambler 400 Xnull | Petrol | Manual2.63 Lakhs**Ex-showroom price
Scram 411 vs Scrambler 400 X

Trending bikes

  • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    • Royal Enfield Hunter 350

    ₹1.5 - 1.75 Lakhs
  • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    • Royal Enfield Classic 350

    ₹1.93 - 2.25 Lakhs
  • Harley-Davidson X440

    • Harley-Davidson X440

    ₹2.4 - 2.79 Lakhs
  • TVS Raider

    • TVS Raider

    ₹95,219 - 1.03 Lakhs
  • TVS Ronin

    • TVS Ronin

    ₹1.49 - 1.73 Lakhs
    View allPopular Bikes

    Latest News

    Ducati Scrambler Icon equipped with a host of accessories.
    Ducati launches new range of accessories for Scrambler. Check them out
    5 Mar 2024
    The newly launched updated version of Bajaj Pulsar NS125 comes competing with rivals such as Hero Xtreme 125R and TVS Raider 125.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS125 vs Hero Xtreme 125R vs TVS Raider 125: Which one is your pick
    6 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Auto launched the updated Pulsar NS200 in India just a few days ago, which comes with revising its competition with rivals like TVS Apache RTR 200 4V and Hero Xtreme 200S 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS200 vs Hero Xtreme 200S 4V: Which one to choose
    5 Mar 2024
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 has received an update recently, revising its competition against rivals like TVS Apache RTR 160 4V and Hero Xtreme 160R 4V.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS160 vs TVS Apache RTR 160 4V vs Hero Xtreme 160R 4V: Comparison
    6 Mar 2024
    View all
      News

    Latest Videos

    Launched at <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>95,000 (ex-showroom, Delhi). the new Hero Xtreme 125R motorcycle will compete in the premium end of the 125 cc commuter space, most notably with the TVS Raider 125.
    Hero Xtreme 125R launched as TVS Raider rival: First look
    24 Jan 2024
    The Triumph Speed 400 and Scrambler 400 X motorcycles will make India debut on July 5. Both the models have been developed in collaboration with Bajaj Auto and will be manufactured at its facility in Chakan, Maharashtra.
    India-bound Triumph Speed 400, Scrambler 400 X unveiled: First Look
    28 Jun 2023
    Triumph Motorcycles has launched the Scrambler 400X bike in India at a price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.63 lakh (ex-showroom).
    Triumph Scrambler 400X review: More than just cosmetic change
    18 Oct 2023
    Triumph has launched the Speed 400 in India at a starting price of <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>2.23 lakh (ex-showroom introductory) for the first 10,000 customers. The price will increase by <span class='webrupee'>₹</span>10,000 when the introductory offer ends.
    Triumph Speed 400 launched in India: The most affordable Triumph bike
    5 Jul 2023
    View all
     