Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs. Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price). Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm. On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively. Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour. The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl. The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl. Xtreme 200S 4V vs Scram 411 Comparison KEY HIGHLIGHTS Xtreme 200s 4v Scram 411 Brand Hero Royal Enfield Price ₹ 1.41 Lakhs ₹ 2.03 Lakhs Mileage 40 kmpl 38.23 kmpl Engine Capacity 199.6 cc 411 cc Power 19.1 PS PS 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm