In 2024 Hero Xtreme 200S 4V or Royal Enfield Scram 411 choose which bike is best for you - compare these two bikes or scooters on the basis of their price, mileage, features, colours and other specs.
Hero Xtreme 200S 4V Price starts at Rs. 1.41 Lakhs (ex-showroom price) whereas the Royal Enfield Scram 411 Price starts at Rs. 2.03 Lakhs (ex-showroom price).
Xtreme 200S 4V engine makes power and torque 19.1 PS PS & 17.35 Nm.
On the other hand, Scram 411 engine makes power & torque 24.31 PS @ 6500 rpm & 32 Nm @ 4250±250 rpm respectively.
Royal Enfield offers the Scram 411 in 1 colour.
The Xtreme 200S 4V mileage is around 40 kmpl.
The Scram 411 mileage is around 38.23 kmpl.
Xtreme 200S 4V vs Scram 411 Comparison